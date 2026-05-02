Council announces two social housing developments in Oldtown and Kilmacrennan

Donegal County Council has confirmed the appointment of contractors for two new Design & Build social housing developments in the county.

The latest development will allow for the delivery of 36 high-quality, sustainable homes in Oldtown, Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan.

The Council has completed a contract for the Design & Build of 16 social housing units at Ascaill an tSeanbhaile, Oldtown, Letterkenny, with Lowry Construction Ltd appointed to undertake the development.

The project has entered the design stage, with on-site construction scheduled to begin in June 2026.

On completion, the development will provide high-quality, sustainable homes and apartments for 16 families in the Letterkenny area.

Meanwhile, a contract for the Design & Build of 20 social housing units at Ard na Glaise (Phase 2), Kilmacrennan has also been completed, with M.L. Quinn Construction Limited appointed to undertake the development.

The project has entered the design stage, with on-site construction scheduled to begin in June 2026.

On completion, the development will provide high-quality, sustainable homes and apartments for 20 families in the wider Letterkenny/Milford municipal district.