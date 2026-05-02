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The Outlet

Merritt & Duffy hit the net as Strabane are promoted to NIFL Championship

Strabane will play in the NIFL Championship next season after securing promotion from the Premier Intermediate League thanks to a 3-1 win over Croagh United last night.

Croagh were ahead at the break through Joshua Busteed but Milford native Gary Merritt equalised for Strabane on 52 minutes.

Killygordon striker Oisin Duffy then put the Melvin Park outfit ahead just two minutes later and it was game, set and match when Duffy tucked home a penalty on 61 minutes.

Here are the scenes after full time yesterday evening!

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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