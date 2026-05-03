Brilliant run from Arlene Crossan helps Ireland to World Championship qualification – Patsy McGonagle reports

Action is continuing at the World Relay Championships in Botswana this afternoon with good news coming for Team Ireland and local athlete Arlene Crossan.

The quartet of Rachel McCann, Sophie Becker, Finn Valley’s Arlene Crossan and Sharlene Mawdsley have won Heat 1 of the 4 x 400m Relay in 3:23.83 to secure their place at next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing.