Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Brilliant run from Arlene Crossan helps Ireland to World Championship qualification – Patsy McGonagle reports

Photo: Athletics Ireland on Facebook
Action is continuing at the World Relay Championships in Botswana this afternoon with good news coming for Team Ireland and local athlete Arlene Crossan.
The quartet of Rachel McCann, Sophie Becker, Finn Valley’s Arlene Crossan and Sharlene Mawdsley have won Heat 1 of the 4 x 400m Relay in 3:23.83 to secure their place at next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing.
Crossan ran a brilliant 51:30 third leg before handing the baton to Sharlene Mawdsley to run home.
With more, here’s Patsy McGonagle…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

686158763_1294814452831626_7328479939913247702_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí from Buncrana take part in cross-border checkpoints in Bridgend and Muff

3 May 2026
garda gardai speeding
News

Over 1,700 drivers caught speeding on Irish roads this weekend

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Controlled explosion carried out following discovery of suspicious device outside Letterkenny

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following alleged Letterkenny incident

3 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

686158763_1294814452831626_7328479939913247702_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí from Buncrana take part in cross-border checkpoints in Bridgend and Muff

3 May 2026
garda gardai speeding
News

Over 1,700 drivers caught speeding on Irish roads this weekend

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Controlled explosion carried out following discovery of suspicious device outside Letterkenny

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following alleged Letterkenny incident

3 May 2026
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Man (30s) charged in connection with major drugs seizure in Tyrone

3 May 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following public disorder in Derry on Friday

3 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube