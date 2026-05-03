Final call for tomorrow’s North West 10K in Letterkenny

The North West 10K Charity Road Race & Walk takes place tomorrow morning in Letterkenny.
Ciaran Cannon spoke with race organiser Brendan “Herbie” McDaid on Sunday Sport this evening to get some last-minute details about the event…
The North West 10K Charity Road Race & Walk takes place tomorrow morning in Letterkenny.
Ciaran Cannon spoke with race organiser Brendan “Herbie” McDaid on Sunday Sport this evening to get some last-minute details about the event…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland