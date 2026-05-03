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Five in a row for Devine and O’Sullivan in Killarney

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan clinched their fifth Rally of the Lakes victory in a row today

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan made history at the Killarney Rally Of The Lakes this afternoon.

The pair, in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2, won the event which makes it five consecutive victories in Kerry – equalling the record of Bertie Fisher in the early 90’s.

The three-in-a-row Donegal International Rally Champions finished 13.2 seconds ahead of Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy to clinch the win in a tight battle all weekend between those two crews.

Donegal’s David Kelly finished 3rd – a further 1:00.2 off the pace, while Monaghan native Josh Moffett finished 4th.

Donegal’s family trio were 5th, 6th and 7th.

Matthew Boyle came out on top in the family battle – he finished 5th, Michael Boyle was 6th and Declan Boyle ended the weekend in 7th.

Eamonn Kelly finished 8th and Kevin Eves was 9th, meaning six Donegal drivers ended in the overall top 10…

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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