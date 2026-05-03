Monaghan boss Gabriel Bannigan describes “incredible” victory over Derry

Derry and Monaghan produced one of the most dramatic Ulster Senior Football Championship clashes in recent memory in Armagh last night.

Derry, who led 2-10 to 0-06 at half-time, were pegged back in the second period and a piece of Jack McCarron magic brought the game to extra time.

With the hooter already blown, McCarron hit one of the all-time great points to level the game as he sliced over a side-line ball with the outside of his left foot from a tight angle.

Extra-time was needed and the drama didn’t stop there.

The Oakleafers once again led as the hooter approached only for Rory Beggan to step up and slot over a two-pointer to send The Farney men into the provincial decider.

After the game, Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan spoke to Fergal Monaghan of Northern Sound Shannonside and described the “incredible” sequence of events…