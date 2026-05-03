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Touch Rugby is coming to Letterkenny!

Keelan Kriel & Salim Temtem

Letterkenny Rugby Club are bringing Touch Rugby to Donegal.

Touch Rugby will run throughout the Summer at Dave Gallaher Park on Tuesdays from 7pm with the opening night on May 12th.

All male and female players from 14 years old and above are welcome to come and play this fun new sport, which is effectively a non-contact version of rugby.

No previous rugby or Touch experience is required and it is open to Letterkenny RFC members and non-members alike.

Salim Temtem, originally from France but living in Carrigart, and South African Keelan Kriel will be running the Touch sessions.

Salim spoke to Mark Gallagher on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this evening to give people an idea of what to expect…

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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