“We were flat from the start” – Donegal Ladies manager James Daly

The Donegal Ladies exited the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 4-10 to 2-07 defeat to Tyrone in Lifford this afternoon.
Donegal manager James Daly spoke to Maureen O’Donnell at full time and said the team were flat from the very start…
The Donegal Ladies exited the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 4-10 to 2-07 defeat to Tyrone in Lifford this afternoon.
Donegal manager James Daly spoke to Maureen O’Donnell at full time and said the team were flat from the very start…
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