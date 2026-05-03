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“We were flat from the start” – Donegal Ladies manager James Daly

The Donegal Ladies exited the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 4-10 to 2-07 defeat to Tyrone in Lifford this afternoon.

Donegal manager James Daly spoke to Maureen O’Donnell at full time and said the team were flat from the very start…

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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