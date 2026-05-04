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Derry City find injury-time equaliser against Galway United

Derry City drew 1-1 with Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Celtic Park this evening.

A James Clarke own-goal put John Caulfield’s side 1-0 up just before half-time and it remained that way until Kevin Dos Santos snatched an equaliser in injury-time.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other top flight games, leaders Shamrock Rovers defeated Drogheda United 4-1, Shels and Bohs finished 2-2, it was 1-1 between Sligo Rovers and St. Pats and Waterford drew 3-3 with Dundalk.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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