Fanad Gaels are Donegal Junior Gaeltacht Champions

Fanad Gaels have won the Donegal Junior Gaeltacht Championship thanks to a 2-13 to 0-12 win over Dungloe in Kilcar this afternoon.
Here’s their captain Shaun Kerr speaking to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon after clinching the win…
Fanad Gaels have won the Donegal Junior Gaeltacht Championship thanks to a 2-13 to 0-12 win over Dungloe in Kilcar this afternoon.
Here’s their captain Shaun Kerr speaking to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon after clinching the win…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland