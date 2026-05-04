Finn Harps take all three points in Ballybofey

Finn Harps have beaten Bray Wanderers 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Harps were in control on half-time thanks to an own-goal from Dean O’Shea on 12 minutes and a penalty from local player Joel Bradley-Walsh five minutes from the break.

The Wicklow side pulled one back on 75 minutes through Ifunanyachi Achara but Kevin McHugh’s team held on to earn a valuable three points.

Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

Elsewhere in the First Division, UCD defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-1 to go top of the league after Cork City’s shock 1-0 defeat in Kerry.

Longford’s hosting of Athlone in the midlands derby finished 1-1 while Treaty scored late to beat Wexford 1-0.

Finn Harps’ next fixture is at Finn Park against Kerry on Friday night.