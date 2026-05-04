Kevin McHugh says Harps “were at it from the start” in win against Bray

Finn Harps put an end to a poor run of recent results with a 2-1 home win over Bray Wanderers at Finn Park this evening.

Joel Bradley-Walsh put Harps 2-0 up on 40 minutes after an own-goal had them ahead after just 12 minutes.

Bray pulled one back with fifteen minutes to go but the home side held on to take the win.

Before tonight, it had been four consecutive defeats so it is a welcome victory ahead of Friday night’s clash with Kerry in Ballybofey.

After this evening’s game, Harps boss Kevin McHugh told Diarmaid Doherty and said a lively start paved the way for the victory…