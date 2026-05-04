Tiernan Lynch “frustrated” with home draw against Galway United

Shamrock Rovers have stretched their lead to three points at the top of the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

John McGovern scored twice as the Hoops beat Drogheda United 4-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

St Pat’s were held to a 1-all draw by Sligo Rovers, while Bohemians and Shelbourne drew 2-all at Dalymount Park.

Managerless Waterford are still without a win after a 3-all draw with Dundalk.

Galway United and Derry City drew 1-1 after a brilliant Kevin Dos Santos effort in injury time earned The Candy Stripes a point at Celtic Park – after the game, Derry boss Tiernan Lynch said he was frustrated with the performance…