Winchester signs extension at Derry City

Derry City have confirmed Carl Winchester has signed a two-year contract extension today, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2028 season at least.

The 33 year-old midfielder has been in excellent form for Tiernan Lynch’s side since joining in January 2025, making 44 appearances in that time.

Speaking ahead of today’s home game with Galway United, the City manager said he was delighted that the former Northern Ireland International had pledged his future to the Candystripes.

“It’s great news for everyone and a great piece of business by the club” he said.

“Carl is a player who gives you absolutely everything whether in games or in training and he’s a huge influence in our dressing room.

“I’m delighted that he wants to continue to be part of what we’re building here and it’s definitely a signing that will be warmly welcomed by supporters as well.”

The player himself said he was really happy to get his immediate future tied down out as early as possible.

“I love it here and it’s great to get everything sorted so soon.

“I’m more than happy just to be able to concentrate on football now and hopefully we’ll be able to continue our good recent run over the next few weeks.