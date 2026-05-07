The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 07/05/2026

From the battle for children’s online safety to the roar of the rally engines, we’ve got a packed show for you today.

On Today’s Podcast:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We start by leafing through the morning papers to see what’s grabbing the headlines across the country and closer to home.

📱 Accountability for Meta: Noeline Blackwell, Online Safety Coordinator with the Children’s Rights Alliance, joins us following recent findings from the European Commission. She discusses the call for Meta to take greater responsibility for age assurance on platforms like Instagram and Facebook and the urgent need for a safer digital space for our youth.

✈️ The Donegal-Dublin PSO: A listener joins the conversation to raise questions about the Public Service Obligation (PSO) flights. Are the current operators truly charging in the “spirit” of a subsidized service meant for the community?

⚽ The Paywall Debate: With Donegal set to face Kerry in the All-Ireland, Sports Editor Oisin Kelly weighs in on the likelihood of this massive clash being tucked behind a GAAGO paywall—and what that means for fans.

🏎️ Taobh Thiar den Roth: The engines are revving for the Donegal International Rally. Series producer and director Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig of LIGID Léiriúcháin Teo joins Greg to discuss their gripping new four-part documentary premiering tonight.

💔 Fight for Aaron: We hear the heartbreaking story of Donegal boy Aaron Langon. While the HSE has approved a life-altering new drug, Aaron’s parents discuss the agonizing wait as his condition continues to deteriorate.

🚲 Pedal Power in Raphoe: Teacher Daithi McColgon and students Abi Craig and Cody McClintock from Royal and Prior Raphoe are in studio. They discuss their “Green Schools” cycling initiative and the importance of active travel for students.