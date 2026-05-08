Kevin McHugh “delighted to get back-to-back wins”

It’s two wins in a row for Finn Harps after a late winner against Kerry FC in Ballybofey this evening.

Gavin McAteer produced a teasing cross for Max Hutchinson to nod home five minutes into injury time to snatch all three points.

Tonight’s result, combined with the win against Bray Wanderers on Monday, means Kevin McHugh’s sit eighth in the league but are just three points off fifth placed Bray.

McHugh spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after tonight’s game and said he was delighted to get back-to-back wins…