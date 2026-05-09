10/1 winner for McGettigan in Naas

Patrick McGettigan was in the winner’s enclosure in Naas this afternoon.
The young Ballyare jockey rode “Arctic Steps” to victory in the 14:03 Handicap at the Kildare venue.
The horse is trained by Ross O’Sullivan and went to post at 10/1.
Patrick McGettigan was in the winner’s enclosure in Naas this afternoon.
The young Ballyare jockey rode “Arctic Steps” to victory in the 14:03 Handicap at the Kildare venue.
The horse is trained by Ross O’Sullivan and went to post at 10/1.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland