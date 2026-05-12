Donegal School wins ‘Ireland’s Fittest’ Ulster Final

The young pupils at Raphoe Central National School have been crowned Ulster provincial champions in this year’s competition to find Ireland’s Fittest School 2026.

Raphoe CNS will now join the top school from each of the Connacht, Leinster and Munster provincial finals in the grand final in Athlone on May 20th. Hosted by one of Ireland’s best-known Olympians – sprinter David Gillick – the prize package will include €8,000 worth of sports equipment and he title of ‘Ireland’s Fittest School 2026’.

Supported by fruit importer Fyffes and tracked online, the purpose of the competition, launched in December and now in its fifth year, is to promote the importance of exercise, fitness and healthy eating amongst young people.

Details at www.fyffesfittestschool.ie