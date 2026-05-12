Gardai investigate hit and run crash outside Bundoran

Garda are investigating a two vehicle road traffic collision on the R267 at Tullaghan Roundabout, Bundoran on Saturday.

At 7.15 that evening, a motorist was waiting at the roundabout when their car was rear ended by a black Toyota Yaris with a

partial registration of ‘132 SO’.

The motorist in front pulled in on the N15 when they exited the roundabout, but the driver of the Toyota Yaris failed to stop.

Gardai are appealed to anyone who may have travelled along the N15, the R267 or the area of the Tullaghan roundabout on Saturday evening between 6.45 and 7.30 with a dash-

cam, to make the footage available to them.

They’re also urging anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Ballyshannon Gardaí on 071-9858530.