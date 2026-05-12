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Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

Gardaí are seeking information in connection with an alleged assault at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man reported that he was assaulted by another man who was wearing a white t-shirt with a Guinness logo on the front and back, blue jeans, and grey and white Nike trainers.

He was approx. 6ft tall, in his early 20’s and had dirty blonde/brown hair.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact  Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074- 9167100.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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