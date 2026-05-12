Roscommon double for Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle’s brilliant run of form continued on Monday evening in Roscommon.

He rode a 7/1 double – guiding Substance home in first place at 5/2 before guiding Nil Bua Gan Dua which won at Evens, both wins were for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

That’s a remarkable seven wins over four days for the Letterkenny jockey who enjoyed an impressive treble win at Leopardstown on Sunday.

It all comes after the jockey suffered a back injury whilst racing in Hong Kong earlier this year and only returned to action last week.

Dylan has six more rides on Tuesday in Killarney.