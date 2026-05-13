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Calls for council to take over private road with ‘creators’ in Letterkenny


Concerns have been raised over the condition of the road serving Port Link Business Park in Letterkenny.

Calls are being made for Donegal County Council to begin the process of taking the road in charge amid ongoing complaints about potholes.

The road provides access to the Good and New Cancer Charity Shop and an IPAS centre housing around 370 residents.

Council officials say taking the road in charge would be difficult under current regulations as it remains in private ownership and no funding has been allocated.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who raised the motion, says at the very least, potholes must be repaired as school buses are struggling to safely use the road:

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