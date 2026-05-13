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Donegal deputies raise Givinostat issue in the Dáil


The Dáil has heard urgent appeals this morning to make the drug Givinostat available for people with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Ireland.

Deputies Pearse Doherty and Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher raised the cases of young Donegal boys Aaron Langan and Diarmuid O’Sullivan, whose lives could be improved by the drug.

Givinostat has faced administrative delays by the HSE, despite the medication receiving approval by the European Medical Agency in June 2025.

In reply, Minister of State at the Department of Health laid out a timeline which explained that an application on commercial negotations from the Pharmaceutical company which makes Givinostat was not received by the HSE until Friday last.

The full exchange between Deputy Doherty, Deputy Gallagher and Minister Mary Butler:

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