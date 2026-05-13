Donegal Sports Star Awards Schools nominations

With the academic year at both Secondary and Primary School level drawing to a close next month the Donegal Sports Star Committee is seeking nominations for the 2026 Awards. The Committee sets an earlier deadline for the nine schools categories as only achievements and participation levels in sport will be considered for the academic year 2025/2026. So it is important to note that anything that happens after that will not be considered for the 2026 Awards. Judging will only be done for school-specific competitions.

One of the 2025 award winners Caolan McFadden (Loreto Community School Milford) was a guest at a recent schools nominations promotion event in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Caolan McFadden had previously been a winner twice including when he was a sixth class pupil at Scoil Mhuire National School in Creeslough. So last year Caolan was honoured as the best Secondary School Sports Boy. He said that picking up the Award in the Mount Errigal Hotel last January was a great feeling and an acknowledgement of his school athletics achievements in 2025. “It’s great to be recognised at the Donegal Sports Star Awards and to win the schools awards at both Primary and Secondary is just great. So I would be encouraging schools to put in their nominations as it is an amazing experience to be part of an awards night” McFadden said.

There are nine schools categories:

Best Sports Boy and Girl Primary School

Best Sports Boy and Girl Secondary School

Best Primary School Small (<100 pupils) Best Primary School Large (>100 pupils)

Best Secondary School

Best Sports Teacher Primary

Best Sports Teacher Secondary

Please send nominations to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. and attach any relevant images and video footage.

Please note that in regard to nominations shortlisting may apply. Closing date for nominations is Friday 23rd October 2026