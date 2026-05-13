English to kick off season in China

Mark English starts his outdoor season this Saturday at the Diamond League meet in China.

The Donegal man will face a stacked 800m field in Shanghai with Australia’s Olympic finalist Peter Bol, Britain’s World Championship bronze medalist Ben Pattison and former Diamond League champion Wyclife Kinyamal from Kenya all involved.

It will be the Finn Valley mans first Diamond League appearance since July of last year at the London Stadium.

During his winter indoor campaign Mark set a new Irish 800m record of 1:44.65 in Luxembourg.