HIQA publishes inspection reports for centres in Gweedore, Fahan, Portnablagh and Ballyshannon

HIQA has published reports on four of Donegal’s largest residential centres for older people.

The centres in Gweedore, Fahan, Portnablagh and Ballyshannon had a combined total of 178 residents when the inspections took place, with non-compliances noted in three of them.

Each of the reports includes plans from management outlining how outstanding issues will be resolved.

There were 36 residents in place at Aras Gaoith Dobhair when it was inspected in November of last year.

Six non-compliances were noted, in the areas of Premises, Persons in charge, Governance & Management, Infection Control, Medicines & Pharmaceutical Services and Residents’ Rights.

You can read the full Aras Gaoith Dobhair report HERE

There were 44 residents at Nazareth House in Fahan when it was inspected in December.

Two non-compliances were recorded, in the areas of Premises and Governance & Management.

You can read the full Nazareth House report HERE

The Lakehouse Nursing Home in Portnablagh had 46 residents when it was inspected in October, one non-compliance was noted in the area of Premises.

You can read the full Lakehouse Nursing Home report HERE

The most recent of the inspections took place at Ballyshannon Community Hospital in February, with 52 residents in place. No non-compliances were noted.

You can read the full Ballyshannon Community Hospital report HERE