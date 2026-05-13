Improvement in water quality at Lady’s Bay in Buncrana

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency has noted improvements in the quality of bathing waters at Lady’s Bay in Buncrana.

Previously, Lady’s Bay was found to have poor water quality, prompting the implementation of Special Management Plans.

Donegal County Council has reported that these plans have been successful, with an improvement being seen in sample results.

A sufficient water quality classification for the 2025 season has now been achieved, and swimming restrictions have been lifted; regular testing will continue.

Uisce Éireann also undertook a major upgrade of the collection system at Lady’s Bay to improve performance and increase storage capacity for wastewater collected during periods of heavy rainfall.

All samples taken during the 2025 season met or exceeded minimum quality criteria.