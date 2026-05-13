Audio Update – Nurses to begin protest and work-to-rule in Stranorlar

Nursing staff at Árd na Gréine in Stranorlar are set to begin industrial action in three weeks.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and Psychiatric Nurses Association will stage a protest on May 27th, followed by a work-to-rule from June 2nd.

The action follows a ballot of members after management withdrew proposals for 24/7 on-site management at the Donegal Intellectual Disability Services facility after residents were moved into houses in the community as part of the decongregation process recommended in the Brandon report and elsewhere.

Colm Porter is the INMO’s Assistant Director of Industrial Relations.

He says the next three weeks gives the HSE a chance to come to the table and resolve this issue…………..

You can listen to the full interview with Colm Porter here-