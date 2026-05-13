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Orr and Browne McMonagle take doubles at Beverley and Killarney

Two Donegal jockeys were on the doubles on Tuesday evening as Oisin Orr and Dylan Browne McMonagle took two wins and two second places finishes each.

First up at Beverely in England was Rathmullan man Orr who had a 20/1 double onboard Coolree and Cia Capo.

That was three victories in two days for Orr who brought his early season win count to twelve.

Last years Irish Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle continued his remarkable start to the Irish season since coming back from a back injury in Killarney.

His 16/1 double came on Alphonsus Liguori and Kizlyar, both for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

That’s nine wins since last Friday for Dylan.

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