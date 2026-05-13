The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 13/05/2026

From the halls of Leinster House to the beaches of Inishowen, we cover the stories that matter to Donegal today.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🏛️ Advocacy in the Dáil: We kick off the show by crossing to the Dáil, where Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pearse Doherty have raised the urgent plight of two Donegal families. They are seeking immediate approval for Givinostat, a life-changing drug for young boys battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. This follows our in-depth coverage last week on the heartbreaking delays in the HSE approval process.

🗞️ The Morning Press: We take a look through today’s papers, dissecting the front-page headlines and the stories sparking conversation across the country.

⚔️ The Donegal Daddy vs. The Kingdom: Michael ‘Donegal Daddy’ Brennan joins Greg to discuss his recent viral remarks regarding “extortionate” hotel prices in Kerry ahead of the massive Donegal vs. Kerry clash. He shares the backlash he’s received from “The Kingdom” and why he’s standing his ground on the cost of supporting the county.

⛪ Communion or Competition?: We open the phone lines for a lively debate. One listener claims that First Holy Communions are becoming less about the religious milestone and more of a “competition between mammys” regarding outfits and appearances. Is the day losing its meaning to social media pressure?

🏖️ Lady’s Bay Clearance: There is great news for Buncrana as we get local reaction to the EPA officially clearing Lady’s Bay for swimming this summer. We look at the successful management plans that have finally restored the water quality for the local community.

👋 Hello, How Are You?: Marie Duffy from Mental Health Ireland joins us to encourage everyone to mark their calendars for May 15th. She explains the “Hello, How Are You?” initiative and how one small question can open the door to vital mental health support.