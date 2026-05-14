Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Ambulance unions meeting with HSE at the Labour Court today

Union representatives of ambulance staff will meet HSE officials at the Labour Court this morning.

It follows this week’s strike by members of the National Ambulance Service in a dispute over pay.

Industrial action is expected to continue next week if a resolution cannot be found.

Siptu’s John McCamley says they will go into today’s discussions with an open mind……………

 

Meanwhile, commuting costs, remote working and affordable housing are the among the issues set to dominate the Forsa trade union conference which is underway in Killarney.

Taoiseach Michael Martin will address delegates today, just weeks before negotiations are due to begin on the latest public sector pay deal.

The country’s largest civil and public service union says any agreement must deliver ‘significant’ pay hikes which go beyond rising inflation levels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BlaneyOmaghBill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney and Andrews clash in Seanad during debate on Omagh Inquiry bill

14 May 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Dail nurses at LUH provide exceptional care despite overcrowding and other pressures

14 May 2026
mcconalogue sports
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue wants Ireland to be ‘Europe’s Fittest Country’

14 May 2026
LK Ambulance Picket
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance unions meeting with HSE at the Labour Court today

14 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

BlaneyOmaghBill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney and Andrews clash in Seanad during debate on Omagh Inquiry bill

14 May 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Dail nurses at LUH provide exceptional care despite overcrowding and other pressures

14 May 2026
mcconalogue sports
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue wants Ireland to be ‘Europe’s Fittest Country’

14 May 2026
LK Ambulance Picket
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance unions meeting with HSE at the Labour Court today

14 May 2026
Sliabh League
News, Top Stories

Sliabh Liag masterplan consultation in Kilcar tonight

14 May 2026
Average Speed 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average Speed Cameras would work well in Donegal – McMonagle

14 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube