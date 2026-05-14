Ambulance unions meeting with HSE at the Labour Court today

Union representatives of ambulance staff will meet HSE officials at the Labour Court this morning.

It follows this week’s strike by members of the National Ambulance Service in a dispute over pay.

Industrial action is expected to continue next week if a resolution cannot be found.

Siptu’s John McCamley says they will go into today’s discussions with an open mind……………

Meanwhile, commuting costs, remote working and affordable housing are the among the issues set to dominate the Forsa trade union conference which is underway in Killarney.

Taoiseach Michael Martin will address delegates today, just weeks before negotiations are due to begin on the latest public sector pay deal.

The country’s largest civil and public service union says any agreement must deliver ‘significant’ pay hikes which go beyond rising inflation levels.