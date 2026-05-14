Blaney and Andrews clash in Seanad during debate on Omagh Inquiry bill

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney has clashed with Sinn Fein’s Chris Andrews on the floor of the Seanad during a debate on a bill to allow evidence for the Omagh Inquiry to be taken south of the border.

Senator Andrews sought to intervene asking for clarification on a point raised, but was ruled out of order by Cathaoirleach Mark Daly

It came after Senator Blaney, the Fianna Fail spokesperson on Northern Ireland, raised questions about possible links between Sinn Fein and people associated with the Real IRA..………..

The Seanad supported the International Cooperation – Omagh Bombing Inquiry bill, agreeing that it should go to committee stage next week.

In his opening speech to the debate, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said he wants the bill on the statute books before the inquiry begins hearing evidence in September.

He pointed out there is already a substantial level of cooperation…………….

You can listen to Senator Blaney’s full contribution (including Senator Andrews’ interjections) here –

You can listen to Minister O’Callaghan’s full opening statement here –