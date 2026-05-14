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Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme greenlit for planning

The Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme has been greenlit for the planning stage

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran confirmed this to Highland Radio News on a visit to Donegal today

The Minister says he wants to see the flooding scheme implemented as quickly as possible and has appealed to Donegal representatives to keep the pressure on him, and he will deliver.

The Office of Public Works has put a price of €13.6m on the project.

Burnfoot has a history of serious flooding with the most recent occurring during August 2017 where up to 30 homes were flooded.

Minister Moran believes An Coimisiún Pleanála will deliver the scheme quickly:

Director of Environment & Climate, Property Management at Donegal County Council, Michael McGarvey anticipates the planning stage will take 6-12 months:

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning says this is the first step in allowing Burnfoot to grow:

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