Clean Air pilot project launched at Muff school

A pilot project to measure the effectiveness of air filters in schools has been launched in Muff.

HEPA air filters have been installed in every classroom at Scoil Naomh Bríd, inspired by a similar project at Hayling College in Hampshire, England.

Since that project was implemented two years ago, the head teacher there estimates that illness-related absences – of both students and staff – have been reduced by around 21%.

Dr Ciara Steele of Clean Air Advocacy Ireland is hopeful similar results can be achieved in Muff………….

You can listen to the full interview with Dr Steele here –

Release in full –

Pioneering Muff School Air Quality Project: A Blueprint for Health, Learning, and Policy

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff, introduces HEPA air filters in every classroom.

Dr Ciara Steele outlines some simple clean air interventions and guidance which can help reduce the spread of airborne infections and reduce health impacts from poor air quality, which can lead to reduced school absence and higher attainment.

In a landmark effort that could shape the future of school environments across Ireland, Scoil Naomh Bríd in Muff, Co. Donegal has launched (on 4th May 2026) a comprehensive air quality intervention, uniting local and national stakeholders in a shared commitment to student health, learning, and environmental progress.

A whole-school indoor air quality initiative has been implemented in partnership with Smart Air, who are providing HEPA filter units in every classroom; cleaning the air of pollutants and airborne pathogens, with the aim of reducing absence due to illness and improving respiratory conditions such as asthma.

The pilot in Scoil Naomh Bríd was inspired by a similar project in Hayling College in Hampshire, England, where head teacher Martyn Reah introduced HEPA filters to classrooms two years ago. Since then, Mr Reah estimates that illness-related absences – of both students and staff – have been reduced by around 21%.

In Muff, Principal Gary Foster has championed the implementation of the clean air project, and his enthusiasm has clearly transferred to his staff and students, as there was great excitement at the launch event last Monday 4th May, with posters and decorations adorning the school walls highlighting the various air quality interventions being undertaken.

“It’s fantastic to see how the school community has taken the key messaging about indoor air quality to heart,” said Dr Ciara Steele, an Inishowen-based GP and co-founder of Clean Air Advocacy Ireland. “They really understand the fundamental health issues involved, and they seem empowered by the ability to monitor and clean the air in their classrooms.”

“We really hope that this school can help to inspire and educate other schools about the importance of indoor air quality, and how it’s possible to do something to improve it. Our schools should be healthy environments for our children – and their teachers – to spend their days in, and air quality is a critical component of that environment.”

Also present at the launch in Scoil Naomh Bríd were Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, Dr Ciara Steele, co-founder of Clean Air Advocacy Ireland, Buncrana Councillor Terry Crossan, and Dr Catriona Strain of Ernact and Peace-Air.