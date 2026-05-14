Declan Lynch named as new Bonagee United manager

Bonagee United have confirmed the appointment of Declan Lynch as our new senior men’s team manager.

A former Bonagee United player, Declan takes over ahead of the inaugural National League season, which will kick off in the autumn.

A UEFA ‘A’ Licence holder, Declan brings with him a wealth of experience, most recently working as a coach with the Derry City Under-20s. Previously, he managed Aileach FC in the Inishowen League and spent several years working with the Glentoran Academy.

Declan also has coaching experience from his time in Australia and New Zealand and will now lead Bonagee United into a new chapter. His appointment was ratified at a club meeting and Declan was formally welcomed to Dry Arch Park by Bonagee United club president Eric Funston and introduced to club members at Wednesday’s Donegal League Premier Division game against Keadue Rovers.

“I know this is a great club,” Declan said. “I played here for two spells when Peter Moran managed Bonagee so I know the club and the people well.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting stuck into the job now. This is a great challenge with Bonagee going into the National League and that has really given me the energy to get back into it and to give it a proper go.

“It’s an exciting time for Bonagee and for football in Donegal in general with three clubs going into the National League. This is a great chance for Bonagee to showcase the players, the facilities and the club to the rest of football. Having three teams from Donegal in the League will certainly keep us all on our toes and should make the quality in Donegal stronger as well.

“It’s a privilege to be chosen to manage a club like Bonagee United and I’m really looking forward to working with everyone around here. It’s an ambitious club and we will keep working and keep growing.”

Michael Funston will remain as manager for the FAI Junior Cup game against Rathkeale at Dry Arch Park on the weekend of May 24 and to aid with the transition for the new manager.

Bonagee United Chairman Niall Callaghan said: “We are thrilled to get Declan on board. He brings a lot of experience and coaching quality to the club from his previous roles. We look forward to working alongside Declan as we move into an exciting new era in our move to the new National League, the third tier of Irish football. We will give Declan the assistance and support that he needs to help take Bonagee onto the next level.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Michael Funston for his efforts in the 2025/26 season.”

Bonagee United will also remain in the Donegal League Premier Division next season under the management of Sean Hume.