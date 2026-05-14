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Doherty hits out at Government over eviction figures

Evictions rose to their highest levels on record, ahead of the introduction of controversial new rental rules in March.

That’s according to the latest data from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The Residential Tenancies Board received 7,062 notices of termination during the first quarter of 2026 — compared to 4,693 in 2025.

This is the highest number recorded since the board began collecting the data in 2023.

The RTB says 60% of notices were issued because landlords planned to sell their properties.

While eviction notices peaked in February, the number fell again in March.

In the Dáil this afternoon Donegal TD and Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty told Tánaiste Simon Harris the responsibility for these figures lies squarely with the government:

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