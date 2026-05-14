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FÓRSA General Secretary addresses Taoiseach at union meeting

The General Secretary of Fórsa has told the Taoiseach the union will not ‘drift aimlessly’ if the next Public Sector Pay Agreement is not agreed by the end of June.

Kevin Callinan made the comments at the union’s conference in Killarney in county Kerry, where he described the last budget as feeling like ‘a betrayal’.

He calls the hospitality VAT rate a ‘waste of taxpayers money,’ and says the overall VAT rate should be reduced by two per cent instead.

Mr. Callinan told the conference the union hopes to secure a ‘united approach’ to negotiating the next Public Sector Pay Agreement………………

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the conference this morning, telling reporters afterwards he wants the local bargaining element of negotiations completed as soon as possible………………….

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