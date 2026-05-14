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Highland Radio strengthens its position as the region’s leading radio station

Highland Radio has further strengthened its position as the North West’s leading radio station, according to the latest JNLR/Ipsos listenership figures.

The survey, covering the period from April 2025 to March 2026, shows that 81% of people across the region tune in to Highland Radio each week.

Daily listenership also remains extremely strong, with 64,000 adults — representing 54% of the audience — listening every day.

Highland Radio continues to hold the highest market share of any radio station in the country at 63.8%.

Market share measures both audience size and how long people are listening for, with a spokesperson saying this highlights the loyalty and engagement of Highland Radio’s listeners.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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