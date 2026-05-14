The Greg Hughes Show shortlisted for Justice Media Award

The Greg Hughes Show has been shortlisted for the Justice Media Awards.

The Justice Media Awards recognise outstanding print, broadcast, and online journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of justice, the legal system, and access to justice issues, and received a record 674 entries across its 16 award categories, with a total of 158 entries shortlisted.

Highland Radio’s The Greg Hughes Show received two nominations in the Broadcast Journalism (radio – local) category.

The entries titled ‘Convictions, Support, and Survival: Three Sexual Assault Cases Brought to Justice in Donegal’ and ‘Legal Matters with Seamus Gunn on The Greg Hughes Show’ were noted by the Law Society in making their nominations.

The award winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Thursday, June 11th.