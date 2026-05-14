The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 14/05/2026

From the “Wild Atlantic Way for the Arts” to the high seas and the hidden influence of big industry, we dive into the issues shaping our community today.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open with our daily look at the front pages, identifying the key stories making waves nationally and locally.

🎨 A Wild Atlantic Way for the Arts: Sean Doran of Arts Over Borders shares the vision for an ambitious new cultural trail. With work already well underway, he discusses how this initiative aims to do for the arts what the Wild Atlantic Way did for tourism.

🏠 The Modular Home Tax: Following recent confirmation from Revenue, Genevieve McGurk of IPAV discusses the new Local Property Tax (LPT) liabilities for modular homes. We look at the rules for building these units on your property and what homeowners need to know about the scheme.

🐕 Cracking Down on Dumping: Minister Alan Dillon joins Greg to discuss new legislation aimed at tackling illegal dumping and dog fouling. With on-the-spot fines set to rise from €150 to €250 and increased resources for local authorities, we ask: will it be enough to clean up our streets?

📽️ Profits Over People: Paula Leonard of Alcohol Action Ireland discusses a powerful new film screening in Letterkenny tonight. The documentary highlights the aggressive influence of global corporations on government policy and how profit is often prioritized over public health and law.

🚢 Crisis at Sea: We chat with listener Eileen, who joins us live from a cruise ship currently docked in Bordeaux. She shares the tense atmosphere on board as the ship deals with suspected cases of Norovirus among the passengers.

⚖️ Workplace Rights & Language: Seanan Ó Coistín discusses his ongoing struggle to secure a hearing with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) conducted in the Irish language, raising questions about the accessibility of state services for Gaeilgeoirí.