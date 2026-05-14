Ward tells Dail nurses at LUH provide exceptional care despite overcrowding and other pressures

The Dail has been told that nurses at Letterkenny University Hospital are exceptional in the care they provide, despite the numerous challenges they face.

Speaking during statements marking International Nurses’ Day, Deputy Charles Ward said at last week’s INMO conference, an emergency medicine nurse, who worked in Letterkenny for 22 years, described how she left due to the stress, anxiety and the physical demands of the job. She said she would go back “in a heartbeat” if her health were not so damaged.

Deputy Ward pointed out a recent HIQA report singled out the nurses , and their professionalism in the face of overcrowding and other pressures………