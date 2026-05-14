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Woman arrested as part of Andrew Burns murder investigation

Gardaí in Letterkenny continue to investigate the murder of Andrew Burns, at Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co. Donegal, on Tuesday, 12th February, 2008.

A woman (aged in her 60’s) has today, Thursday 14th May 2026, been arrested in connection with the investigation.

She is currently detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a garda station in the North-Western Region.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) continues to support the family of the deceased.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with any information to come forward, in particular, the occupant or occupants of a red van that it is believed to have been in the area of Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co. Donegal, at around 7pm on the evening of Tuesday 12th February 2008.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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