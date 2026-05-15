BBC ‘committed’ to Radio Foyle despite building sale listing

The building which houses BBC Radio Foyle in Derry has been listed for sale on the letting website Property Pal.

The Northland Road address has a listed guide price of £475,00 (€545,611.12).

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said the corporation ‘remain committed to Foyle as a BBC production and broadcast hub, as well as to its future role within the BBC service portfolio.’

They confirmed that the BBC’s lease on the Northland Road site will remain in place until at least September 2029, with work in that period unaffected by any change in ownership.

There have been previous concerns about the output of Radio Foyle following a schedule change in 2023, which reduced the station’s two-hour breakfast show to 30 minutes.

During 2024, the programme was extended to one hour.