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Donegal initiative receives €25,000 for Agri-Food Tourism

Oakfield Park in Donegal has been included in a national funding announcement for Agri-Food Tourism Projects.

Based in Raphoe it is set to receive €25,000 out of the €300,000 distributed to projects across the country.

The funding issued by the Department of Agriculture as part of the 2026 Rural Innovation and Development Fund aims to help initiatives offer activities as part of a visit to areas of well-known agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine or specialties.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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