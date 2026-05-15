Donegal loses two Blue Flag awards ahead of summer season

Donegal has lost two Blue Flags ahead of the summer season, with Portsalon Beach and Greencastle Marina both missing out on this year’s awards.

An Taisce has confirmed that 11 beaches across the county have retained Blue Flag status, along with Rathmullan Marina.

Five beaches in Donegal have also kept their Green Coast Awards.

Councillor Liam Blaney says he sounded the alarm on Portsalon, but he was not listened to on time:

11 beaches retain their Blue Flags ; Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Narin, Rossknowlagh and Shroove. The marina at Rathmullan also retains its blue flag.

Five Donegal beaches retain their Green Coast Flags – Ballyheirnan, Dooey, Drumnatinney, Magheroarty and Port Arthur.