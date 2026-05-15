Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Donegal loses two Blue Flag awards ahead of summer season

Donegal has lost two Blue Flags ahead of the summer season, with Portsalon Beach and Greencastle Marina both missing out on this year’s awards.

An Taisce has confirmed that 11 beaches across the county have retained Blue Flag status, along with Rathmullan Marina.

Five beaches in Donegal have also kept their Green Coast Awards.

Councillor Liam Blaney says he sounded the alarm on Portsalon, but he was not listened to on time:

11 beaches retain their Blue Flags ; Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Narin, Rossknowlagh and Shroove. The marina at Rathmullan also retains its blue flag.

Five Donegal beaches retain their Green Coast Flags – Ballyheirnan, Dooey, Drumnatinney, Magheroarty and Port Arthur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni2
News, Top Stories

Properties evacuated in Omagh security alert

15 May 2026
department agriculture
News, Top Stories

Donegal initiative receives €25,000 for Agri-Food Tourism

15 May 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigate a racially motivated hate crime

15 May 2026
Screenshot
News, Top Stories

Gardaí respond to masked student incident at Buncrana school

15 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni2
News, Top Stories

Properties evacuated in Omagh security alert

15 May 2026
department agriculture
News, Top Stories

Donegal initiative receives €25,000 for Agri-Food Tourism

15 May 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigate a racially motivated hate crime

15 May 2026
Screenshot
News, Top Stories

Gardaí respond to masked student incident at Buncrana school

15 May 2026
portsalonbeach2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal loses two Blue Flag awards ahead of summer season

15 May 2026
Chopper Generic
News, Top Stories

New Air Ambulance service to be based in Sligo Airport

15 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube