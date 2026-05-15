Draws made for Tyrone Championship

Tyrone champions Loughmacrory will begin the defence of their title in a first round clash with Dungannon

The St Teresa’s swept to an emotional breakthrough first ever O’Neill Cup triumph last year, defeating Trillick in the decider.

The draw, held at the premises of competition sponsor Connollys of Moy, threw up a number of intriguing clashes, including Errigal Ciaran’s meeting with Killyclogher, the clash of Carrickmore and Dromore and the derby between Coalisland and Clonoe.

The Tyrone SFC will once again be played off in the traditional straight knock-out format, with a new draw to be made after each round.

While they now know who their opponents will be when the championship gets under way in the autumn, club footballers in the county have been forced to endure a frustrating wait for the start of the leagues.

The action has been put on hold due to Tyrone’s continued involvement in the All-Ireland U20 Championship, with a number of clubs awaiting the availability of their county players.

And the Red Hands’ qualification this week for the All-Ireland final has forced a further delay to the start of the Division One and Division Two club season, with the Division Three campaign already under way.

Connollys of Moy Tyrone SFC

Loughmacrory v Dungannon

Coalisland v Clonoe

Killyclogher v Errigal Ciaran

Omagh v Moortown

Trillick v Galbally

Edendork v Ardboe

Eglish v Donaghmore

Carrickmore v Dromore

Connollys of Moy Tyrone IFC

Aghyaran v Moy

Cookstown v Drumquin

Greencastle v Beragh

Clogher v Pomeroy

Rock v Kildress

Gortin v Naomh Eoghan

Owen Roes v Aghaloo

Killeeshil v Derrylaughan

Connollys of Moy Tyrone JFC

Prelim

1.Fintona v Urney

2. Stewartstown v Strabane

3. Eskra v Augher

Round 1

Derrytresk v Killyman

Glenelly v Castlederg

Brackaville v Tattyreagh

Clann na nGael v Brocagh

Donaghmore III v Drumragh

Errigal Ciaran III v Cookstown III

Prelim 2 v Omagh III

Prelim 3 v Prelim 1