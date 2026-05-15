DWIBN to hold an event in Letterkenny today

The Donegal Women in Business Network is hosting an event in Letterkenny today aimed at supporting people working in the creative sector across the county.

‘The Business of Being Creative’ is being held at the Regional Cultural Centre from 2pm-6pm and is open to both business owners and employees involved in creative industries.

The event is being organised in partnership with Creative Connections, with support from the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal and sponsorship from the ATU Department of Business, with tickets priced at €10 for members and €20 for non-members.

The afternoon will feature a keynote address from entrepreneur Tara Prendergast, founder of The Biscuit Factory, who will speak about building a sustainable creative business that can withstand economic pressures, shifting trends, and the rise of AI.

A panel discussion will also hear from a number of Donegal-based creatives, including brand designer Mari Therese McCallion, printmaker and graphic designer Laura Buchanan, writer and workshop coordinator Isla McGuckin and actor, writer and director Dorothy Duffy.

Organisers say the event will also include networking, with the afternoon designed to give attendees practical insight into pricing, growth, visibility and resilience, alongside the space to connect with other creatives from across the county.

Further information is available here.