Eastwood condemns sectarian graffiti on Free Derry Wall

The Foyle MP has condemned the overnight appearance of sectarian graffiti on Free Derry Wall.

Colm Eastwood says Free Derry Wall is an integral part of the historic and cultural fabric of the city and significant efforts have been made in recent weeks to make sure that it is protected, preserved and restored. It has become a community canvass, drawing attention to civil rights issues at home and abroad for decades.

He says hateful, sectarian graffiti that has appeared overnight is disgusting. It seeks to hurt and traumatise the Bloody Sunday families who have fought so long for justice.