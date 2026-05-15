Former Harps ‘keeper tastes cup final glory with Burnley

Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Oisin Cooney was on the Burnley under-21 side that won the Premier League Cup last night.

Burnley beat their Sunderland Under-21 counterparts 2-1 in the final at the Stadium of Light.

Cooney, who has represented the Republic of Ireland, made a number of key saves, notably in the first half.

The 19-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Burnley U21 side this season. He joined Burnley from Harps in September 2025, and signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

While the move involved no up-front fee, it includes performance-related clauses tied to first-team appearances and a future sell-on percentage for Finn Harps.