Gardaí respond to masked student incident at Buncrana school

Gardaí attended Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana yesterday after receiving a report of criminal damage following an incident involving masked students.

Videos shared on social media show students throwing missiles at the school, attempting to cut open the school gate with a grinder and bringing chickens on to school grounds.

In a statement Principal Evelyn McLoughlin said, ‘the school dealt with the incident involving a small number of students who were making a TikTok video. The Garda provided support and the matter is dealt with.

She also stated that all classes continued as normal.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.